I love this shop! This shop is really close and fills orders quickly. The budtenders are very helpful and patient; I have asked many questions and they have always been knowledgeable about strains and products. I am always told about sales and my last visit, I was alerted that I had a bonus on my account which allowed me to get my pre roll for only $1! That really made my day. Very friendly staff. :)
This was about as disappointing of an experience as I've had with any dispensary in Maryland. The communication among staff members is pathetic. I called an order in and it's still took 35 minutes when I got to the location. No one told me that they were allowing in-store pickup, so I sat outside in my car, and watch them serve the three people behind me first. The floor manager came out and told me no one knew it was a leafly order even though I had told two different employees that. he told me there wasn't really a lot he could do aside from give me a t-shirt. why would I want to advertise a place with such poor customer service?
If I could give zero stars I would have...
They typically sell Verano eighths for $53. I got an alert today that they were having a $10 off flash sale on Verano flower. The online menu said $50. This math didn't make sense because if the discount was already reflected online, it should say $43, so I called to confirm.
The guy says the online price is the discounted price. I said, but your regular price for Verano is $53. He tried to dispute and say their regular price is $60. BS!
I pulled up my receipts to be sure I am not crazy. Since I got my card in the summer, Verano has always been $53 and when they have their 20% off happy hour sales, it's $42.40.
Service used to be amazing here but this past Sunday they had me waiting over thirty minutes and then tried to tell me my order was 20% higher than it was supposed to be.
It's bad enough medical cannabis is so expensive... to feel like you're getting taken advantage of by a dispensary sucks!
I'm not sure what's going on over there, but something is off or has changed recently and it's not good. I tried to send this to their customer support/feedback on their website, but it appears there is no such thing. 🤷♀️
This place is in a very sketchy location. I don’t mind going there if the selection and staff are on point. Got an email saying they were getting cookies in and to order online exactly at 11am.. I did everything they asked and sent my order in at 11am on the nose. I called to see if they got my order and they said no they ran out. Then asked how much they got to begin with and was told 16 8ths. So they hyped this up as a “cookies drop” yet only got 2ozs of it? Are u kidding me? This is the 2nd time it’s happened so I guess shame on me but really am surprised and a little ticked off that they would hype up a cookies drop for only two ozs of flower. Sad to say the least. Won’t be back.
Their prices & stock between the two Mission stores have gotten progressively better. Rockville used to be my favorite till Glenmont's stock has gotten more diverse. I love Curio products & they have some of their latest strains that others don't. I got an eighth of Grow West's Cough OG that was packaged so beautifully, wrapped in cellophane with a humidity preserver that made opening it a wonderful sensory experience. The eighth was mostly one big bud with several tight buds rounding it out. And it was on sale, if I had known it was that good I would have bought more.
I've been going there over a year & I'd ignore some of the reviews that talk about non-competitive prices. I've had the same experience at first & only bought things on sale. Then they started rivaling their Rockville branch in having the things I want. They're also receptive when I ask about something I've found at another dispensary, they are a good crew.
Security Guard is cool and social, very professional
I was serviced by the manager- Eric (I think I showed up a little after closing hours)
Very knowledgeable, very honest - I told I needed extremely potent terpenes for pain management and PTSD, I was recommended the 92 Cookies n Dreams Aqua Budder...
TREMENDOUS!!
Thank you so much, yall rock!
After purchasing half once of the culta outdoor I’m so upset I feel like I was totally ripped off. Menu listed it as 26% but the packaging said 23% and it was all seeds and stems. I wish I could post a picture
Mission isn’t in my neighborhood, but I was in a pinch and popped in to grab a bottle of tincture. When they told me the price, my jaw dropped. $80 for the same product that is sold just down the road for $35. I asked why they’re charging more than double than other dispensaries, and was told that “maybe they get a good deal from the grower!”
I’ve now checked every other dispensary for pricing on the same product, and sure enough, they all charge $35.
This was both my first and last visit to Mission...I understand a slight discrepancy in price from one dispensary to another, but more than double the price is absolutely absurd.
I love it here! I feel the most comfortable and at home here. There are a few people that I have been working with since I started to go to this location. But now I don't know what is happening!? I am strictly a vape person and more and more I am finding that it is like they are trying to run out of my favorites and then don't restock. I find a favorite and then they don't bring it back, basically forcing me to go to other businesses where I would rather spend my money in a more local more convenient place. Plus Thursday's are my favorite! Super daily deals that don't change so that you can plan and budget accordingly. Thanks for the support and smiles and greetings by my first name due to the check in they know your name and introduce themselves as you go back into where the show cases are. Oh yes, you will love how they print out their menu, it is always a great learning experience.
Missions was my first dispensary experience when I received my MMCC card. The staff/bud-tenders know their stuff about the products, that made me feel good, knowing that any questions I may have would be answered. The pricing are pretty good too. But the atmosphere is blah and I found that the quality of the flowers were a little on the dry side. Great location and good knowledgeable team, products (my experience) not too fresh.
This place is great for service and good customer service. It’s very close to my house but I’m disappointed every time I go in and they are out of strains on their menu. It’s frustrating and I’d rather drive out of my way to another dispensary that has better stock. If they kept more in stock I’d come back more often but 10/10 times they are out of something that I am looking for.
