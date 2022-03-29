They typically sell Verano eighths for $53. I got an alert today that they were having a $10 off flash sale on Verano flower. The online menu said $50. This math didn't make sense because if the discount was already reflected online, it should say $43, so I called to confirm. The guy says the online price is the discounted price. I said, but your regular price for Verano is $53. He tried to dispute and say their regular price is $60. BS! I pulled up my receipts to be sure I am not crazy. Since I got my card in the summer, Verano has always been $53 and when they have their 20% off happy hour sales, it's $42.40. Service used to be amazing here but this past Sunday they had me waiting over thirty minutes and then tried to tell me my order was 20% higher than it was supposed to be. It's bad enough medical cannabis is so expensive... to feel like you're getting taken advantage of by a dispensary sucks! I'm not sure what's going on over there, but something is off or has changed recently and it's not good. I tried to send this to their customer support/feedback on their website, but it appears there is no such thing. 🤷‍♀️