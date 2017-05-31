Gr8atom
“I wouldn’t use any other” - Big Joe, noted weed snob
Thank you Joe!
The People's Kush is a cannibas delivery service located in Davis, CA. They deliver right to your front door; so you never have to wait in line! Their highly trained budtenders will match your individual needs to their vast menu of cannabis products! Tell them Dana sent you. Namaste
Thank you Dana! Hope to see you again soon.
The lady on the phone, plus the three drivers I have met, are all friendly and willing to chat with you for a sec. I tried the Legion of Bloom indica Sapphire OG and its one of the best brands I've experienced so far.
Thank you for your support! Look forward to serving you again, happy holidays!
extremely knowledgable and friendly staff. took the time with me to help me find exactly the right product for my needs, and now I can sleep normally and through the night again. Huge thanks!
Thank you, glad we could help!
I have been using People's Kush for two years, and they are incredibly professional, helpful in their advice and insight, and knowledgeable. My family and I have faced various medical conditions in the past two years and they have offered invaluable suggestions for how their products can help us, and I don't use products that have psychoactive effects. They are understanding, thoughtful, prompt, and communicate well. My absolute FAVORITE dispensary.
Thank you Janelle! We're so glad we could help you and your family get the medicine they need. Look forward to seeing you
The People's Kush has a great variety of flowers, tinctures, sprays, vape stuff and edibles, really fun if you like to try new things. The employees are extremely helpful in suggesting strains/products if you know what you like or if you need help figuring out what to try or what might work for your needs. They care a lot about their patients and are generous with their time and advice. It's like the most loving and inspirational cheese counter, except it's cannabis and it's delivery. ;)
Really good products, great costumer support. Don't hesitate to give them a call, they were able to get me exactly what I wanted. I really like the vape pen extracts with a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio.
Really nice to have a fast delivery service in the area. Great staff, very friendly and knowledgeable about the buds, edibles, and other products they carry. I would definitely recommend checking this place out
Amazing! A delivery-based Nonprofit dispensary with a generous offering of high-quality strains. The owners are kind and extremely knowledgeable, and they offer a large variety of edible and therapeutic cannabis product in addition to flower. Unlike many places, they constantly stock littles for the more economic patient. The atmosphere is laid-back and cutting edge, and their response to online ordering and delivery time is phenomenal. When they arrived, the bag included cough drops and a free pack of rolling papers! 5 stars, A+++ (triple plus!), go here if you're in the area!