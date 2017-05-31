sandncocacola on January 4, 2018

The People's Kush has a great variety of flowers, tinctures, sprays, vape stuff and edibles, really fun if you like to try new things. The employees are extremely helpful in suggesting strains/products if you know what you like or if you need help figuring out what to try or what might work for your needs. They care a lot about their patients and are generous with their time and advice. It's like the most loving and inspirational cheese counter, except it's cannabis and it's delivery. ;)