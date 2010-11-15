leaflyweedmaps on January 22, 2018

Best kept secret in Los Angeles. You get what you pay for and this place is epic. A little pricey but the truth is it’s worth it. I smoke weed and I like the way they keep there’s in small jars. They didn’t have what I got the last time but the excellent bud tender recommended something else, Fire OG. An inspired choice. There flowers are exceptional and they have a wait list! So if they don’t have what you want put your name & number down they will text or call when it comes in. Death Star please. I refused the edible I was offered for happy hour as I’m not into them but if you are another reason to go. Well worth a visit, go!