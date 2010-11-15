Dexventura
The staff was super friendly. Was first time consumer and visit and were very patient with me. Will definitely be coming back for more.
Great location and products! I had Jan help me out with showing me best strains for what I was looking as well as very informative on everything! Great customer service!! I will most definitely will come back and recommend my friends about This location!!
Super cool shop. imagine an Apple Store for cannabis...but more tasteful. ;)
I've been going to Perennial since the beginning. But today I was incredibly disappointed with the way I was treated. Requested a simple exchange of an item that didn't work and told no - how do you treat a long-time repeat customer that way? I won't be going back. Really disappointing.
This place was amazing and unlike a lot of dispensaries they’re open late which is great! Definitely going to shop here again. My budtenders were fantastic and were able to help me instantly!
So happy I checked out this shop after class. The budtenders were very helpful and I got a free gram (they were having buy 1 get 1) and they also gave my a free edible for being a new customer. I got the Yoda OG and I love it! Will def be back :)
Best kept secret in Los Angeles. You get what you pay for and this place is epic. A little pricey but the truth is it’s worth it. I smoke weed and I like the way they keep there’s in small jars. They didn’t have what I got the last time but the excellent bud tender recommended something else, Fire OG. An inspired choice. There flowers are exceptional and they have a wait list! So if they don’t have what you want put your name & number down they will text or call when it comes in. Death Star please. I refused the edible I was offered for happy hour as I’m not into them but if you are another reason to go. Well worth a visit, go!
Everyone was very kind and very helpful. I came in not knowing what I wanted and came out with some good flower. I DEFINITELY recommend this dispensary :)
Excellent shop with knowledgeable staff. Received a lot of info on CBD. I’ll definitely be back!
Perfect location. Right around the corner from work. Very helpful and they take debit! Awesome place!