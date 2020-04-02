538 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 156
Show All 111
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$295
Deals
We Now Deliver!
Curated cannabis delivered straight to your door. Save time & order online. Free delivery on orders over $75 20% off your first order at Sweetflower.com with code BRINGIT
Must be within a 5 mile radius. Cash only.
We Now Deliver!
Curated cannabis delivered straight to your door. Save time & order online. Free delivery on orders over $75 20% off your first order at Sweetflower.com with code BRINGIT
Must be within a 5 mile radius. Cash only.
All Products
Platinum Girl Scout Cookies by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
24.28%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Claybourne Co - Rollex OG Power Pack - 4.5g
from Claybourne Co.
20.07%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
Presidential Kush by Madrone
from Madrone
___
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ ounce
$51⅛ ounce
Good Flower - Dread Bread - 3.5g
from Good Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Nerdz by THC Design
from THC Design
23.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Nerdz
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
___
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
Blue Knight by Lowell
from Lowell
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blue Knight
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Trainwreck by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
24.34%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
Mendo Breath by Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co.
24.71%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Orange Creamsicle by Sessions Supply Co
from Sessions Supply Co
20.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$46⅛ ounce
$46⅛ ounce
Bornstar by Sessions Supply Co
from Sessions Supply Co
22.84%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bornstar
Strain
$46⅛ ounce
$46⅛ ounce
Pina - Vanilla Wafer OG - 14g
from Pina
19%
THC
___
CBD
$138½ ounce
$138½ ounce
Pina - Vanilla Wafer OG - 3.54g
from Pina
19%
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ ounce
$41⅛ ounce
Northern Emeralds - GMO Cookies - 3.54g
from Northern Emeralds
26%
THC
___
CBD
$58⅛ ounce
$58⅛ ounce
Canndescent - Cruise 215 - 1g
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 gram
$211 gram
Sweet Flower - TTC/Silver Lake Slowdown - 3.5g
from Sweet Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Calm 104 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.51 gram
$9.51 gram
Hidden Hills OG by New SZN
from New SZN
27.36%
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
Mendo Breath by Pure Beauty
from Pure Beauty
23.51%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
THC Design - Orange Creamsicle - 1g
from THC Design
25.94%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
King Louie by The Cure Company
from The Cure Company
25.94%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King Louie
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Flow Kana - Pink Boost Goddess - 3.5g
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ ounce
$51⅛ ounce
Lowell - Chem 4 - 3.5g
from Lowell
22%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Claybourne Co - Mendo Breath - 1g
from Claybourne Co.
24.71%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
Papaya Punch by Cream of the Crop
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$402 grams
$402 grams
Animal Grahams by Cream of the Crop
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$402 grams
$402 grams
Mimosa by Cream of the Crop
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$402 grams
$402 grams
Champagne Skies by Cream of the Crop
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$402 grams
$402 grams
Lazy Lightning by Good Flower
from Good Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
99 Cookies by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 gram
$231 gram
SFV OG by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 gram
$231 gram
Forbidden Tangie by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
24.52%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Claybourne Co. - Golden Strawberry - 14g
from Claybourne Co.
23.24%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$115½ ounce
$115½ ounce
Purple Gorilla by Lowell
from Lowell
19%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Marley Natural - Jack Kraken - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
1%
CBD
Kraken
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Create 316 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
20.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Create 316
Strain
$211 gram
$211 gram
Bloom Farms - Zookies - 3.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
21.42%
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ ounce
$51⅛ ounce
Canndescent - Charge 508 - 1g
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 gram
$211 gram
Pure Beauty - Two Tigers - 3.5g
from Pure Beauty
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
CRU Cannabis - Pre-98 Bubba - 3.5g
from CRU Cannabis
24.34%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
12345 ... 14