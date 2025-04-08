Welcome to Pettals – Attleboro’s Favorite Neighborhood Dispensary! 🌿 At Pettals, we’re all about good vibes, great cannabis, and even better service. Whether you’re a first-timer or a long-time lover of the plant, our friendly and knowledgeable team is here to make your experience easy, informative, and enjoyable. We’re proud to offer a wide selection of top-quality products, weekly specials, and perks just for new customers – there’s always something new and exciting to check out! Come visit us in Attleboro and see why our community keeps coming back. We can’t wait to welcome you in!