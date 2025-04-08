Last updated:
About this dispensary
PETTALS - Charlton
Located just across the street from Tree House Brewery, Pettals is your go-to destination for high-quality cannabis and an exceptional customer experience. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or canna-curious, our friendly and knowledgeable team is here to guide you every step of the way. At Pettals, we believe cannabis shopping should feel easy, welcoming, and even a little fun. That’s why we offer weekly deals, exciting product drops, and exclusive perks for new customers – there's always something fresh to discover! Stop in, say hi, and let us help you find exactly what you’re looking for. We can't wait to meet you!
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 3
144 Sturbridge Rd, Charlton, MA
License MR282757
ATMStorefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 30 minPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 9am ET
