Located just across the street from Tree House Brewery, Pettals is your go-to destination for high-quality cannabis and an exceptional customer experience. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or canna-curious, our friendly and knowledgeable team is here to guide you every step of the way. At Pettals, we believe cannabis shopping should feel easy, welcoming, and even a little fun. That’s why we offer weekly deals, exciting product drops, and exclusive perks for new customers – there's always something fresh to discover! Stop in, say hi, and let us help you find exactly what you’re looking for. We can't wait to meet you!