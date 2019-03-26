Betty77
Frequent shopper always satisfied ,superb product, and the moon rocks are killer!!!! The rocket roll blows any caviar anything out the door!!!!!!!!
Thanks, Betty! You're the sweetest. Come back and see us soon. :)
Excellent selection!!
Thanks so much! Come back and see us soon.
I love this place!
Thanks, Michelle! Hope to see you again too.
pharm-house is the bees knees when it comes to dispensaries in Shawnee. They have a huge selection of items that do not just contain thc but also provides some CBD products as well and they have an endless selection to choose from. Awesome staff always smiling and welcoming atmosphere plus its spacious so you dont feel crowded and anxious while trying to pick out meds.
Thanks, T. We love when you come in!
Friendly, knowledgeable staff that greets me with a smile every time. Great products as well
Thanks. We think you're great too! :)
This is by far the best dispensary in Shawnee, they have a great selection of products that you wont find everywhere, the daily specials are great and also the rewards program they have is awesome !! All of the employees seem to be very knowledgeable and very friendly. Some of the prices are pretty steep, but you get what you pay for !!!
Thanks for coming in! Hope to see you again soon.
good medicine at a great price
Thanks for stopping by! Hope to see you again soon.
I love that they have daily specials. This enables me to try new items at a discount. I love love love the 20-25 mg Arcadia gummies! Every gummie was consistent and delicious. Also, the Nice Cream is out of this world. I tried the Vanilla and the flavor of vanilla marrying the MJ made the most amazing flavor! Try the Nice Cream, you won’t regret it. I got mine half off with any purchase from a special. I wouldn’t have ever tried it at its original price. #ThankfulForSpecials
Thanks for your kind words! So glad you liked the ice cream. Come back and see us soon!
The lay out of the dispensary is awesome! The CBD COFFEE is on point! Great way to medicate and taste great to boot. Do not be put off by the price, it is worth it and will last longer than you think! Love this place! Just wish I lived in Shawnee. Definitely will be a trip to get more coffee!
Thank you so much for your kind words! We're so happy you love the CBD coffee as much as we do. Come back and see us soon!
Very clean and professional atmosphere. Pricing is hard to beat especially of you catch the daily deals. Very knowlagable and friendly staff.
Thanks so much for stopping by! Hope to see you again soon.