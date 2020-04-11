134 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 65
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
SHAKE SALE - $60 OUNCES OTD
Valid 3/30/2020 – 10/25/2020
$20 1/8 - $35 1/4, 3 OUNCES FOR $150 - VARIOUS STRAINS
While supplies last. No Stacking Discounts
SHAKE SALE - $60 OUNCES OTD
Valid 3/30/2020 – 10/25/2020
$20 1/8 - $35 1/4, 3 OUNCES FOR $150 - VARIOUS STRAINS
While supplies last. No Stacking Discounts
All Products
PURPLE BUD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PURPLE BUD - SHAKE
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CRITICAL PURPLE KUSH
from TERRY MED
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CRITICAL PURPLE KUSH - SHAKE
from TERRY MED
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MASTER KUSH
from Unknown Brand
19.41%
THC
2.47%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$8each
In-store only
CRITICAL PURPLE
from DORIDDLER PROPERTIES LLC.
16.34%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CRITICAL PURPLE
from DORIDDLER PROPERTIES LLC.
16.34%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE
from Unknown Brand
24.17%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE WIDOW - FLOWER
from VISTA VERDE FARM, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE WIDOW
from VISTA VERDE FARM, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ZKITTLES - FLOWER
from DORIDDER PROPERTIES LLC.
16.89%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
STRAWBERRY COUGH**
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TRAINWRECK FLOWER
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE
from Unknown Brand
24.17%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
STRAWBERRY COUGH
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TRAINWRECK
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ZKITTLES
from DORIDDER PROPERTIES LLC.
16.89%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FROSTED LEMON (CITRON GIVRE)
from Unknown Brand
23.82%
THC
0.05%
CBD
FROSTED LEMON
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FROSTED LEMON
from Unknown Brand
23.82%
THC
0.05%
CBD
FROSTED LEMON
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
24K
from NATURAL BUDZ
16.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
24K
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
24K
from NATURAL BUDZ
16.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
24K
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ORANGE CHEM
from BIG DREAM CANNABIS CO.
22.96%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
GELATO
from HEARTLAND HARVEST CO. LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GELATO - SHAKE
from HEARTLAND HARVEST CO. LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
ORIONZ KUSH
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0.59%
CBD
ORIONZ KUSH
Strain
$8each
In-store only
DUBBLE RAINBOW
from Unknown Brand
21.1%
THC
0.55%
CBD
DUBBLE RAINBOW
Strain
$8each
In-store only
RUBY SLIPPERS
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0.62%
CBD
RUBY SLIPPERS
Strain
$8each
In-store only
AK-47*
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
1.13%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$8each
In-store only
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
from Unknown Brand
21.25%
THC
0.47%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
from Unknown Brand
21.25%
THC
0.47%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OKC YEAH
from Unknown Brand
14.68%
THC
2.15%
CBD
OKC YEAH
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OKC YEAH
from Unknown Brand
14.68%
THC
2.15%
CBD
OKC YEAH
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GHOST OF VON
from Unknown Brand
17.77%
THC
1.17%
CBD
GHOST OF VON
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GHOST OF VON
from Unknown Brand
17.77%
THC
1.17%
CBD
GHOST OF VON
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Unknown Brand
17.6%
THC
2.89%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Unknown Brand
17.6%
THC
2.89%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FRUITY PEBBLES**
from Unknown Brand
17.98%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FRUITY PEBBLES
from Unknown Brand
17.98%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GOLD LEAF
from Unknown Brand
20.84%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GOLD LEAF
from Unknown Brand
20.84%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
1234