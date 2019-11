MedicalMJMommy on February 22, 2019

The staff are very knowledgable and friendly. It has a laid back atmosphere with a very nice waiting room. As far as the products they recieve from growers, its a hit or miss. Some weeks they have a nice selection and other times it is scarce. The popular strians they do have sell out quick i would ateongly suggest placing an order on hold til you get there. They also have a delivery service. All in all this is a decent dispensary.