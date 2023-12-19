Phasal Dispensary
Phasal Dispensary
dispensary
Recreational

Phasal Dispensary

RunnemedeNew Jersey
140.5 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
185 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Phasal Dispensary

We are a licensed, adult-use dispensary in Runnemede, New Jersey, that prides ourselves on providing high-quality cannabis products to our customers. With a team of knowledgeable professionals, we are dedicated to educating our customers and ensuring they find the perfect product to meet their needs. From the moment you step into the dispensary, you'll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The store is designed with the customer in mind, featuring an extensive selection of premium cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and more.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
1100 N Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ
Send a message
Call (856) 540-9333
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

Photos of Phasal Dispensary

Show all photos

1 Review of Phasal Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere