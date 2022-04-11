Phat Pharm is a medical cannabis dispensary that offers a wide array of HIGH quality products for LOW prices, along with fast, friendly & knowledgeable customer service! ** Ask about our Phat Pharm Phamily Membership to find out how our already LOW prices can get even LOWER! ** • Located at 2131 W Main St, Suite 104, in Durant (Near El Jimador Mexican Restaurant; 2 doors down from Roby's Hallmark Store) • Open Monday-Saturday from 10:00am-10:00pm • Phone: (580) 982-5049 • **MENU PRICES ARE OUT THE DOOR!** DAILY DEALS (OUT THE DOOR PRICES!!) • 1 gram prerolls by Phat Pharm for $3 each ($2.50 for members) • 3 ounces of BUDGET SHAKE by Phat Pharm for $70 (members save 10%) • 1 ounce of SHAKE by Phat Pharm for $40 (members save 10%) • 1 ounce of BUDGET FLOWER by Phat Pharm for $75 ($65 for members) • 1 eighth of TOP SHELF FLOWER by Phat Pharm for $25 ($20 for members) • 1 gram of wax/sugar/batter by Phat Pharm for $10 ($8 for members) • 1 gram of diamonds by Phat Pharm for $25 ($20 for members) • 1 gram vape carts by O.C.D for $8 each • 1 gram Meduana vape carts for $11 each • 400mg edibles by K.O.C for $15 each • EVERY patient receives a full gram Phat Pharm preroll for a penny with EVERY purchase (Limit 3 per day) • New patients get 1 full gram Phat Pharm preroll for a penny & 15% off their first purchase • 10% off ALL purchases for Veterans with a valid ID WEEKLY SPECIALS: • Mondays: 15% off store-wide • Tuesdays: 10% off ALL edibles • Wednesdays: 10% off ALL concentrates • Thursdays: 10% off ALL vape carts • Fridays & Saturdays: 10% off ALL flower & shake