Phat Pharm Dispensary
Deals
Available today
Promotions
EVERY patient will receive a full gram Phat Pharm preroll for a penny with EVERY purchase made at our dispensary!
Limit 3 per day
* 1 gram prerolls by Phat Pharm for $3 each ($2.50 for members) * 10 for $30 ($25 for members) **OUT THE DOOR PRICES!**
Budget Shake by Phat Pharm 1 Gram: $1 1 Eighth: $3.50 1 Half Ounce: $13 1 Ounce: $25 2 Ounces: $50 3 Ounces: $70 **MEMBERS SAVE 10%**
Budget Buds Flower by Phat Pharm 1 Gram : $5 ($4 for members) 1 Eighth: $15 ($12 for members) 1 Half Ounce: $45 ($38 for members) 1 Ounce: $75 ($65 for members) *OUT THE DOOR PRICES*
Top Shelf Flower by Phat Pharm 1 Gram: $8 ($6 for members) 1 Eighth: $25 ($20 for members) 1 Half Ounce: $85 ($70 for members) 1 Ounce: $150 ($125 for members) **OUT THE DOOR PRICES**
10 full gram vape carts by O.C.D for $80 out the door!
* 1 gram of wax/sugar/batter by Phat Pharm for $10 out the door ($8 for members) * 10 for $100 out the door ($80 for members)
Do-Si-Mango Moonrocks by Dose Extracts for $12/gram out the door! (Flower infused with full spectrum Co2 oil & kief)
As a special thank you to those who have served our country, Phat Pharm Dispensary offers 10% off every purchase to every Veteran with a valid ID. Thank you so much for your service!
*Must show valid ID
As a special thank you to our new patients, we offer 1 full gram Phat Pharm preroll for a penny & 15% off your purchase to every first-time customer! Thank you for choosing to give Phat Pharm Dispensary a try!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.