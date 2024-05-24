Phix MI
Phix MI
dispensary
Recreational

Phix MI

Decatur, MI
492.9 miles away
193 products | Last updated:

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Topical

Other

About this dispensary

Phix MI

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned cannabis enthusiast, Phix is here to accompany you on your exploration. We are committed to carrying high quality local brands like Element, Ripe Herb and True North alongside top notch national brands like Wyld and Mary's Medicinals. We are new to the Cannabis industry, but we are eager to etch our name in the hearts and minds of our customers and trusted partners. We're excited to meet everyone and talk cannabis to all who need a PHIX in Decatur and all of Southwest Michigan. Pay online and use our drive through to pick up or come inside and talk to one of our knowledgeable "Phixers". We can't wait to be your next favorite dispensary near you in Southwest Michigan!

Leafly member since 2024

413 W Delaware St, Decatur, MI
License AU-001174
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDisability owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

0 Reviews of Phix MI