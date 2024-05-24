Whether you're a novice or a seasoned cannabis enthusiast, Phix is here to accompany you on your exploration. We are committed to carrying high quality local brands like Element, Ripe Herb and True North alongside top notch national brands like Wyld and Mary's Medicinals. We are new to the Cannabis industry, but we are eager to etch our name in the hearts and minds of our customers and trusted partners. We're excited to meet everyone and talk cannabis to all who need a PHIX in Decatur and all of Southwest Michigan. Pay online and use our drive through to pick up or come inside and talk to one of our knowledgeable "Phixers". We can't wait to be your next favorite dispensary near you in Southwest Michigan!