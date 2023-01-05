At Pine Grove Organics, our mission is to ethically live, work, and contribute back to the communities we live in. We strive to provide high-end craft cannabis and celebrate all aspects of the plant through an education-focused retail experience. We offer a carefully selected lineup of bulk flower options sourced through partners whose grow styles and missions align with ours. We also offer a variety of Vermont's finest edibles, with more lineup expansions to come in 2023!