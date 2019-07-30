Jrangel11
Looks like quality stuff
Thanks. We do our best to carry all quality stuff. Please let us know what we can do about that 4 rating for service. We pride ourselves on our customer service. We'd love to give you a 5 rate experience.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Looks like quality stuff
Thanks. We do our best to carry all quality stuff. Please let us know what we can do about that 4 rating for service. We pride ourselves on our customer service. We'd love to give you a 5 rate experience.
Great lineup of products. Flower was very fresh and was able to get my favorite Live Resin from Raw Gardens. Driver was discrete and I received a text 5mins before he arrived. First of many orders!!
Thanks for the great words. We are so pleased we could offer your favorite product and many more.
I really like their website and was impressed with the THC Premium Label products I ordered...the driver was prompt and friendly, I'll definitely keep ordering from Pineapple Express!!
Thank you. We work hard to make sure you guys are pleased. We appreciate the feedback.
I just ordered for the first time for delivery in general and so happy I found Pineapple Express! I had questions about delivery and they were quick to respond and helpful in so many ways. I ordered a vaporizer and had issues with it but they were quick to help me troubleshoot and happily resolve the issue. They really do have great customer service & super fast delivery. Will order again with them for sure 👌🏻
Thank you so much. We truly appreciate all the love!
Pineapple Express is AMAZING!!!!! They have an awesome selection of products and their delivery service is on point.
YOU'RE amazing. Thanks so much for the review. We truly appreciate you!
Awesome service! Knowledgeable dispatchers, friendly delivery drivers, and top quality products at a reasonable price straight to your door. You can't beat the convenience.
Thank you for the nice review. We truly appreciate it. We're happy to have you on board with us!
I will never step foot into a shop again!!! So easy and convenient. I was able to discreetly shop at my own pace by browsing through the website and placing the order there. A delivery person arrived within the hour in plain white delivery van. The items I purchased were really great quality. I'm excited to continue using this service for my cannabis needs.
Awesome! Thank you so much. We pride ourselves on the convenience of delivery and we'd like to think we are the best around. We're happy to have you as a customer!
i loved how knowledgeable the staff was about there products it made it very easy for me to make my choice i feel way more comfortable to order from them in the future .
Thank you. We can and will always do our best to accommodate. We continue to educate ourselves so we can better help you guys.
Pineapple Express Delivery is the a great! They offer a discrete and professional service with the highest quality out there. I would definitely recommend them!
Thanks so much. We do our best to satisfy all of our customers needs.
These guys are very helpful with everything. It was easy to order and the products I received were superb. The driver was even discreet like I asked. Would definitely order from them again and highly suggest everyone else does too!
We are glad to hear you had a good experience with us! Thanks for the review.