clilcloSchwaggins on August 7, 2019

I just ordered for the first time for delivery in general and so happy I found Pineapple Express! I had questions about delivery and they were quick to respond and helpful in so many ways. I ordered a vaporizer and had issues with it but they were quick to help me troubleshoot and happily resolve the issue. They really do have great customer service & super fast delivery. Will order again with them for sure 👌🏻