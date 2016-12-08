dknuckles on October 10, 2019

Giving a shout out to Kelsey! My favorite bud tender in the industry. This is my favorite dispensary! They have great flowers and I always receive great service. Kelsey is fantastic!! She really knows product and her recommendations have been spot on. Plan B has the unique and hard to find strains and are competitively priced I’ve never been disappointed by Plan B Wellness. Cleanest meds around.