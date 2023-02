I have been going to this place for over 4 years (so, think about all the dollars spent overtime) and today I go in and spend another $100 and mention I should get a free pre-roll... right?? No! You have to spend $200. Since WHEN?? I was there last week and spent $80 and was told it was $100. So... my Budtender Brent says “Doo you want to see A Manager?” What? Where are we, Meijer? Kroger? I just want a few pre-roll for spending $100 today. So, he actually pulled a Kent (male Karen) and went to get the manager. A “Manager” comes out and says “This“rules” changed months ago.” LIAR FOH! So, you tell me some BS, and your whack Budtender says MORE BS instead of just forking over a $5 pre-roll to LONGTIME customer. 😡