Ponderosa Dispensary - Florence
1927.0 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
214 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Ponderosa Dispensary - Florence
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 40
363 N Main Street, Florence, AZ
License 00000066DCBO00410690 / 00000109ESVM44878444
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 7pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
Photos of Ponderosa Dispensary - Florence
Show all photos
17 Reviews of Ponderosa Dispensary - Florence
see all reviews
S........y
Today
So definitely a fan of the Permant Marker strain coming from the shop!!!
d........z
a week ago
Everyone who works here is chill, prices are great and product is fire.
d........a
April 27, 2023
Best one I’ve been too
s........2
April 27, 2023
Super friendly staff and have great selection. Great location!