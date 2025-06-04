Health for Life, a state licensed dispensary, is dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients. We believe in the medicinal and holistic advantages of cannabis, and it is our mission to educate and empower our patients. From top quality products (such as edibles, flower and concentrates) to helpful and highly knowledgeable Patient Consultants, our goal is to provide an informative and unforgettable experience each and every visit. Expect an inviting and friendly atmosphere here at Health for Life and let us assist you with all your cannabis needs. Check out our deals page for new patient specials, daily deals and other discounts available. Ways to shop: • Visit us and shop with a patient consultant in the medicine room • Don’t feel like coming in? We’ll come to you! Place an order for delivery by visiting our website • Place a pickup order through Leafly • Call in your order for will-call (please have your order ready when calling in as we unfortunately cannot consult over the phone) • Want to avoid the lines? Make an appointment to pick up your pre-order or to shop in-store with a patient consultant by visiting our website Pickup and will-call orders: • As these methods are intended to be express options, if you need to change or add to your order you will be put in the regular queue. • All pickup and will-call orders are final to ensure we are able to fulfill orders in a timely manner. • All orders are built exactly to order; please add all items you would like included, even free items based on our deals. • All orders are available for pick up until close; orders will not be saved for the following day. Accepted forms of payment: • Cash • CanPay • ATM on-site ($2 fee) • Please note tax is not included on menu pricing McDowell: We are located near Mesa’s Falcon Field on McDowell Rd, just east of Higley.