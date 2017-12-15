DISPENSARY
M........e
December 15, 2017
The old hidden H4L off Greenfield was my first dispensary. As a new patient, I relied on budtenders for advice. Collectively Health for Life North had the best dispensary team of the three dozen I am familiar with. They form relationships and work with you to achieve best results within your budget and medical needs. Take advantage of specials. For $100.48 today I grabbed three MPX 500mg cartridges, a gram of Golden Lemon Shake that was full of small, tight nugs; and a .7 gram 602 Headband pre-roll (I don't smoke it as a joint, but dispense into a bowl. ) Kim has done a great job and the quality and prices are the most reasonable in the East Valley.
j........r
March 27, 2018
Been coming here for the past 2 years, once a week, spend over $100 each time. Now that you've taken away your specials and started pre-packaging the flower, there's no reason for me to come here anymore. Going to shop around for a better deal because there's no reason for me to waste my money and pay extra for the same quality of stuff as you were selling before you changed everything. (I buy the same thing I always buy but the price increased about $20.) Used to love this dispensary, but not anymore. Unless you bring back specials be prepared for the mass exodus of regular patients.
l........2
February 13, 2021
Verified Shopper
You guys are seriously going to lose most of your customers. You need to get your shit together.
I........e
March 24, 2018
There is no longer any incentive for me to shop here. The prices for an Oz even have no discount. Maybe i should just keep coming for 8ths or grams only until i find something that is fire and buy it all? Your specials were the reason I went here religiously every week for the past few years and now I am forced to look elsewhere. I hope you bring back something, to me this is a reverse in the wrong direction
n........9
March 26, 2018
I know I won't be back unless I can start seeing test results on the strains I am purchasing. there's too many places that show their test results now for me to play The Guessing Game anymore.
M........1
March 28, 2021
If you're looking for flower it's best to look elsewhere. I have been going here for a couple years now and the quality just keeps going down. I used to love this place but unfortunately I'm going to have to find a new go-to dispensary. Thanks for the memories...and all the stems!
4........y
January 2, 2017
Mostly hay, air bud. Not sure why improperly dried/stored marijuana is acceptable from 'medical' dispensaries. These are my choices since I live 24 miles away? Hay, or bud soaked in cinnamon water.. When I cant tell what strain I just ground up packed and vaped, its not medical, by any standards. Only newbies and deluded stubborn heads would shop here. I wont even try anymore. The local standards are so low, the dispensaries offerings are so poor, most patients have no awareness of the benefits proper weed offers. Heres a little test. If you pack a clean pipe, and take a dry hit. Do you taste it? Can you identify the strain? How bad is the cottonmouth? No no and no? Its low end commercial rec grade then! Bad/no taste is Optimus Buzzkill. Bud with no terps doesnt work medicinally! A fuzzy hint of stale smell isnt terps. Its environmental soakage. Lol. Just put lemon slices in your jars already. We know you want to
B........1
March 24, 2018
I can't lie I'm not as thrilled as some of the other posts here because the "price drop" is at the expense of atmosphere and customer service and brings us one step closer to just walking up to a window and selecting my bud via scratch n sniff pictures and that's great but I'm not going to travel for it. Let's all do will call and drive through? There's products that drop almost daily and I doubt I'm the only one who enjoyed learning about new products and items I might have never tried. Looks like we've all gone from dispensary to pre packaged distribution centers. The shop is ever more "streamlined" to crank out "patients" ....Way to go. I guess. STILL the best staff by far and I'm a creature of habit. I'm just not as excited about stopping in tonight as I used to be.
s........s
February 13, 2021
Verified Shopper
Worst wait I’ve had in a long time They don’t even have rec so no excuse for the volume of people, only 8 people ahead of me but still it’s been over 45 minutes. The staff was rude as well as the security guard you can tell the don’t care. Don’t waste your time here
a........1
March 22, 2020
Ya'll just couldnt help but cancel deals and jump on the price gouge bandwagon could ya...
f........z
June 2, 2020
Screw this place. They messed up my order. Then threatened to press charges if I didn’t return and pay the difference. Even though they let me leave after I checked with the security guard that I was good to go...I will not be going back and will let everyone else know not to go either. If a problem is your fault, own up to it and be nice about it.
j........6
March 16, 2018
Nothing crazy to write about. Just a regular dispo with specific sections inside. Kind of odd having to walk around the whole shop before checking out if you are in for more than one type of the medication. Would be better if all my options and choices were in one standing point with the budtender, but I get it. The mpx cartridges were mediocre compared to timeless - but that’s just a personal opinion. Staff was nice and straight to the point, no bs. Would return if around the area again, but nothing special to go out of your way for.....thanks for the deal tho!
j........e
March 25, 2018
Love health for life and have been coming here consistently for almost two years, but two of the changes recently made are just not good for the customer. Why sell ten dollar pre rolls plus tax for only .7 bud doesn’t make sense?? Plus no more gram options when buying flower , and half grams of wax are no more. This place is still one of the best but bring the variety back and put grams in a ten dollar plus tax pre roll..
d........s
March 16, 2018
This was one of my favorite go to dispensary's until today; I heard the horrible news that patients choice will no longer be available. I appreciate the "lowered" prices, however it's not much of a discount since 20% will not be around much longer AND we still pay tax.
d........n
December 27, 2020
Verified Shopper
Update your menu it’s been 7 days come on now there is a pandemic going on. People don’t want to go inside and order
e........n
October 17, 2015
Average buds. Rewards program is some hokey stamp card like you're buying a sub sandwich 30 years ago, even though they have every purchase right there in their computer. They used to keep track, now they give you retarded stamp cards you're supposed to keep track of and bring back in. They're hoping you lose them. LAME. I only go there in an emergency.
C........0
March 22, 2018
I've come to this location regularly for years and love the place. While I understand the changes taking place you've made my regular purchase increase almost $20 with no change in quality. I understand the need to be competitive but you may end up losing solid customers doing this
C........1
December 19, 2017
Got 3 MPX cartridges all of them were legit love those ones (Durban Poison, GSC, Strawnana)they're on point got a brand new MPX battery and that thing last for a cartridge and a half with me puffing on it steady and I got a pre-roll of green crack also legit love that strain!!
g........3
April 16, 2020
Never buy select elite cartridges from this location. They open the packaging from the top to bypass the seal and use the cartridges as much as they like before selling it to you. 10 of the last 12 cartridges I have bought have been used. Buy timeless cartridges, they can’t rip you off and bypass the package seal with those. The cartridge I just picked up has had about a 1/4 of it sucked out with a nice big fresh air bubble coming up from the bottom. Real nice to know I now have to use something that some random asshole had their lips on during a global pandemic
L........t
March 19, 2021
I used to love this place for the most part, but the service has just become trash at this point. This is, unfortunately, the second bad review in a row. I ordered on Supurb this time (because online orders are no longer recognized and they make you stand in line anyway, while walk-ins go ahead of you) and the service is still terrible. I got a notification that my order was on the way over an hour ago, THEN a second message 30 minutes later that said it was on the way AGAIN. I called, only to find out an hour later that my order had JUST LEFT.... then why am I getting 2 messages an hour before saying it was already on the way??? How is this acceptable? Card holders/LOYAL CUSTOMERS are being side lined and treated like trash. Truly unhappy with this location at this point. Really sad, consodering how long I've been a loyal CARD CARRYING customer.
s........a
February 9, 2017
shout out to the blonde beauty up front tonight, really boosted my night chatting with me while I waited to go back and get my order I called in. another reason why I go here for meds over the home base.
s........l
June 6, 2017
I love love love this place. Every single time I go in, I'm met with a professional and knowledgeable bud tender. They listen to my needs and direct me to good medicinal choices for my ailments. I can't imagine shopping anywhere else. Ever! Great hours. Great staff. Love it!
k........n
December 22, 2017
Great place, great supply and awesome staff,love coming too this place for my herbs and edibles.
D........4
December 14, 2017
best spot in mesa great staff and meds