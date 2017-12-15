I used to love this place for the most part, but the service has just become trash at this point. This is, unfortunately, the second bad review in a row. I ordered on Supurb this time (because online orders are no longer recognized and they make you stand in line anyway, while walk-ins go ahead of you) and the service is still terrible. I got a notification that my order was on the way over an hour ago, THEN a second message 30 minutes later that said it was on the way AGAIN. I called, only to find out an hour later that my order had JUST LEFT.... then why am I getting 2 messages an hour before saying it was already on the way??? How is this acceptable? Card holders/LOYAL CUSTOMERS are being side lined and treated like trash. Truly unhappy with this location at this point. Really sad, consodering how long I've been a loyal CARD CARRYING customer.