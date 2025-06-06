Ponderosa is a state-licensed dispensary committed to the health and well-being of our patients. We believe in the medicinal and holistic benefits of cannabis, and our mission is to educate and empower our patients. We offer an array of high-quality products, including edibles, flower, and concentrates, along with the support of our knowledgeable Patient Consultants. Our goal is to provide an informative and unforgettable experience during every visit. Expect a warm and friendly atmosphere at Ponderosa and let us help you with all your cannabis needs. Check out our deals page for new patient specials, daily deals, and other discounts! **Ways to Shop:** - Visit us and shop with a Patient Consultant in the medicine room. - Prefer to stay home? We’ll come to you! Place an order for delivery by visiting our website. - Place a pickup order through Leafly. - Call in your order for will-call (please have your order ready when calling, as we cannot provide consultations over the phone). - Want to skip the lines? Make an appointment to pick up your pre-order or shop in-store with a Patient Consultant by visiting our website. **Pickup and Will-Call Orders: - These methods are designed for a quick and efficient experience. If you need to change or add to your order, you will be placed in the regular queue. - All pickup and will-call orders are final to ensure timely fulfillment. - Each order is customized to your request; please include all items you wish to order, including free items based on our deals. - All orders must be picked up by closing time; orders will not be held for the following day. **Accepted Forms of Payment: - Cash - Debit (additional fee applies) - On-site ATM (additional fee applies) - Please note that tax is not included in menu pricing. Location: Ponderosa Phoenix is located south of the Reach 11 Sports Complex, just off the Cave Creek and 101 freeway in Phoenix.