Got there, waited in line, security guard forgot to check people in and when he did, skipped the first two people in line (one of them was me), tried to blame it on me saying i didnt say anything... no, i did. I said you didnt check me in when you asked who still needed to be checked in. Anyways, i finally get inside, dude behind the counter tells me to take a seat and they will call my name and before i could even ask a question, walks off. Comes back and i ask him, "how are you gonna call my name? You guys never even checked me in." So he tells me to check in with the security guard first. Duh. Thats why I was saying something, your guy skipped over me when he was checking people in. So i get the guard to check me in, and sit back down... a couple minutes later the guy from behind the counter comes to me and asks to see my medical card, only to tell me there are other people in line before me, and asks me to go back outside and wait. No there wasn't. I stood in line for 30 mins, no one else was in front of me, but now i have to go wait back out in the cold behind who knows how many people because you guys are incompetent and cant even check people in, much less provide decent customer service. All to pick up a small leafly order. Never coming back, and I'm telling everyone I know not to go here. Go to Nature's medicine down the road, or Jars metrocenter, or even MuV on Cave Creek. Save yourself the time and annoyance.