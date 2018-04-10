DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Ponderosa Dispensary - Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4.6(3,669 reviews)
3683 Reviews of Ponderosa Dispensary - Phoenix
4.6(3,683)
4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
t........1
April 10, 2018
Customer service is terrible. Obviously they don’t need customers or aren’t worried about keeping them. The girl gave me the wrong strain of flower. When I went to use it I noticed it wasn’t the one I had asked for. I tried to exchange it which I guess under state law they can’t do. However, good customer service would have done something about it!! Like give me the one I asked for no charge or a credit towards a new one!!
i........s
April 14, 2018
Nothing like pre rolls over 5 months old 👌 Finally get home from work, grab my bag of pre rolls off the coffee table, go to spark up and I catch a glimpse of a label underneath the sell label they slap on the tube.. I peel the label off and the label underneath says "harvest date Sept 2017" Ya.. all 3 of the pre rolls I purchased are old af. Thanks guys 👍 You just lost a customer.
L........e
March 25, 2018
I feel like each time I get showed a 125 oz jar the nugs always look pretty reasonable and it always smells great. But the product I'm given never looks the same. I have gotten two 125 oz jars and they may as well be the same as the 100 oz popcorn jars because the nugs I get in the 125 oz jars are WAY smaller than what is showed on display. The budtender I had was great and the service wasn't bad this time. But the product is not satisfying. If you display a jar with fat nugs, sell me the same thing you show me. For $125 you would expect more than popcorn nugs. This is the second time I've come in and I think I will stay away from the flower there altogether. Thank you to the good service this time.
B........K
March 14, 2018
They should do a better job at directing you to the deals you came in for !!! Horrible service and I feel ripped off won’t be back
P........k
March 19, 2018
I stopped by for my 1st visit here for some Mary's Medicinal cream, but wasn't impressed by their selection of flower. I was hoping to pick up some good Indica but they didn't have any. in fact, the flower selection is by far the worst I've seen (lack of strains). the people were friendly but the selection is lacking.
r........d
June 18, 2017
i came into the holistic center today i got a gram of gdp og and its weight was 9.6 thats not a gram and not only was it not a gram its harvest date was 01/31/2017 5 months ago and the weight on the sticker said 1.02 lie i really dont even want to go back for my free preroll
K........a
June 30, 2017
TRASH when you text me, your Leafly specials and you have signs everywhere today saying"BUY ANY QUARTER AND RECEIVE 50% OFF ANY TIMELESS CARTRIDGE" and then do NOT honor that ? Drive all the way up here even your front desk people say oh do you know about are specials today and come to find out no haha you have two strains you can choose from and you have to buy a quarter in one strain can't get two eigths and then u will get 50% off like really ?? Way to piss off your customers get it together seriously I get that y'all are having a hard time competing with people that why everyday you crazy expensive 50$ 1/8ths are dropped down to $25 but seriously why lie to people to get them in for sure just lost a customer again you text me your description for Leafly and printed god damn signs say BUY ANY QUARTER GET 50% OFF A TIMELESS CARTRIDGE y'all are trash.
i........5
June 28, 2017
I keep seeing $25 eighths "ANY STRAIN" but I'm not seeing that reflected in their menu at all. I went in to see what the hype was about, and all I saw was low grade cannabis being passed off as "medical quality" at $50-$100 an 1/8th and 1/4. I've been in 2-3 times before and each time I've been in, unfortunately Ive left disappointed in some way. I don't think I'll be going back and it saddens me to recommend you go elsewhere. It's just not worth it honestly.
j........4
April 16, 2018
I seldom go to Holistic, however I live close and they are open late. The handful of times I have been in there I am either disappointed with the product and/or the service! I drive miles and miles to go els wear, this place is on the bottom of my list! If you are use to other stores this place will disappoint!
g........4
August 9, 2019
I used to come here all the time. Lately they quality hasn't been great so I've stopped going as much. This morning, however, I received a text advertising $125 top shelf ozs. I went in, waited in line almost 30 minutes and was told when I finally got to the back that it was a typo. They should have been telling people in lobby before we went back. They should have offered me the discount on what they advertised. They should have made it right. They didn't offer to do anything. So i left without buying anything, and won't go back ever again. What terrible customer service.
m........s
September 7, 2019
Verified Shopper
Very disappointed they didn't honor their special they texted me because "Friday night is not the weekend". Either specify that is is only sat\sun or don't send it out on Friday. Seems like they put out a lot of "deals" just to get people in the door but choose not to honor them which is very shady.
G........0
April 21, 2018
I called and they said they had $85 specials on flower but they would not tell me what they are I admittedly had my suspicions but went to it anyways and waited for 45 minutes only for them to tell me they don't have normal flour only CBD. on top of that they said because it's 420 they do not sell pre rolls or any other flower for normal prices so I basically waited in line for 45 minutes for them to tell me that they don't even carry the normal stuff they usually do. this is the worst f****** 420 special ive ever seen there is no reason to go back every dispensary in the valley is better run than this one it's getting really really bad here
Z........e
December 31, 2020
Got there, waited in line, security guard forgot to check people in and when he did, skipped the first two people in line (one of them was me), tried to blame it on me saying i didnt say anything... no, i did. I said you didnt check me in when you asked who still needed to be checked in. Anyways, i finally get inside, dude behind the counter tells me to take a seat and they will call my name and before i could even ask a question, walks off. Comes back and i ask him, "how are you gonna call my name? You guys never even checked me in." So he tells me to check in with the security guard first. Duh. Thats why I was saying something, your guy skipped over me when he was checking people in. So i get the guard to check me in, and sit back down... a couple minutes later the guy from behind the counter comes to me and asks to see my medical card, only to tell me there are other people in line before me, and asks me to go back outside and wait. No there wasn't. I stood in line for 30 mins, no one else was in front of me, but now i have to go wait back out in the cold behind who knows how many people because you guys are incompetent and cant even check people in, much less provide decent customer service. All to pick up a small leafly order. Never coming back, and I'm telling everyone I know not to go here. Go to Nature's medicine down the road, or Jars metrocenter, or even MuV on Cave Creek. Save yourself the time and annoyance.
G........2
January 12, 2015
prices are way too high. 25 a gram? that's too steep for most of our wallets. great flower, just too expensive. 70 and 1/8 total is way too much. who are we looking out for here. patients or profit?
A........1
May 4, 2020
Verified Shopper
They used to be the holistic center so if you’re looking for the first time special but visited when it was called holistic center, they will not honor first time patient specials. Had a bad experience here my first time as well so I would not recommend this place to anyone.
n........1
April 8, 2018
deals are good because there trying to move the flower that isn't good. you can't view your selection of flower pre-rolls suck and edibles are crap do you like to sit in a cubicle and order your flower it's a place for you
d........8
July 16, 2020
Verified Shopper
They have a bunch of cheap full Ounces and quarters listed as Tru Infusion brand. The budtenders are telling customers that it is truinfusion grown but bagged by the dispensary to keep costs down. I reached out to Tru Infusion and they said that is NOT the case. So this place is using Tru Infusions good reputation to try and peddle their trash flower on unsuspecting patients. I will be contacting Arizona Weights and measures. You guys can't bait and switch customers like that. Very lame...
f........7
November 30, 2017
the blueberry haze is horrible. should rename it to "grandma's ciggarrets" never again.
A........0
June 20, 2014
The only complaint I really have is The extremely poor customer service and lack of knowledge from one employee that works here. He is very rude and thinks he knows more than he really does. Which is barely enough. I will not have Nick help me again. But everyone else is very nice and helpful and the medication is getting better.
l........2
November 20, 2014
I used to come here a lot and I'm typically good for 2-3 ounces a month. They had good specials, although very limited. The specials Then Dried up, and that was my cue to move on. During last visit I was told I couldn't get a "premium" strain for my loyalty points reward of a free 1/4. Thanks, only spent about $2,000 there the past two months, why give me an extra $15 worth of medicine for the loyalty, and for keeping a high-volume customer coming back? These guys appear to be resigned to advertising specials everywhere but Leafly, so I have no idea if they ever have strains for less than $360/oz + tax. They seem okay with this model of limiting their sales to people willing to work to find them. "Ain't nobody got time for that" Take a moment to compare their prices with the dispensary in Fountain Hills, and you'll see why this was an easy decision. AZ Natural Selections Fountain Hills' everyday prices are cheaper than THC's "specials" and the flower quality is far superior. Let me know when you guys offer something a little better than 4 gram eights for $55. Your competition just raised the bar big time.
g........e
December 1, 2014
This place is a joke! They think offering a $25 gram is a desk haha
J........G
April 3, 2021
Came in as usual picked up some Runtz the budtender #58800 short and blond with tattoos she seemed pissed or something because when asking her questions she seemed pretty angry but polite as well. She was helpful and hope she has a better day just didn't feel the welcome. The lady in the lobby presented attitude as well which overall the RUNTZ have me very satisfied. Definitely going to avoid this location untill the have a meeting with there employees about customer service.
g........1
July 11, 2017
it sucks they lie to you never go back to it again
A........n
February 15, 2021
selling growsciences smalls for 30$ more than other h4l locations...