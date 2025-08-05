Hello I was a returning customer untill today! My Budtender today at Nova dispensary in Mesa lied to my face when I asked about a THC percentage being labeled on the package before she gave me the product and stapled my to gotdet whitee bag! I asked her what is the percentage reading because it says it's 100% THC for this cartridge I called to verify this morning and the manager told me it was so I live kind of far away can you tell me what it says just before I leave she looks at the cartridge and then says oh I don't see anything but she paused before she made her lie up when I get home and open this bag which I should have done right away my fault for that part it was reading 82% on the cartridge people please don't lie to customers especially returning medical customers this is horrible you guys have 100% THC on leafly.com you guys utilize leafly.com for all your ordering I know for a fact that you guys use it a lot cuz I used it every time I've ever bought before and I am not coming back I am very disappointed and this hurts my feelings my pocket that was my last 34 dollars. Until my paycheck this week so for someone to lie to me about a medical patient's prescription is highly un tolerable especially when I call back and spoke to Andrew the manager who states there's nothing he can do because it's a cartridge, well but I've been to lots of dispensaries and usually it's the flower they won't return not the cartridges thanks a lot for trying to even help me at all by giving me some points on my account anything for that girl lying to me.