Ponderosa Dispensary - Tempe/Mesa
Shop Jeeter at Ponderosa Dispensary - Tempe/Mesa
Sponsored by Jeeter
Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Other
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Ponderosa Dispensary - Tempe/Mesa
Welcome to Key Cannabis Dispensary in Mesa, AZ! Discover the convenience of our fast and easy online ordering, offering quick access to top-quality medical and recreational cannabis products. Located at 1911 W Broadway Rd, Suite 23, Mesa, AZ 85202, our dispensary is situated near popular landmarks like Fiesta Mall, Emerald Park, and the bustling Mesa Community College campus. We proudly serve the Mesa community with a comprehensive selection of premium cannabis products, including strains, pre-rolls, vapes, carts, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, CBD options, and more. Whether you’re looking for relief or relaxation, our knowledgeable and friendly budtenders are here to guide you, providing personalized recommendations to suit your needs. At Key Cannabis Dispensary Mesa, we are dedicated to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for everyone who visits. Explore our offerings today and experience the Key difference!
- 1911 W Broadway Rd, Suite 23, Mesa, AZ
- call (480) 912-4444
- send an email
- Followers: 3638
- debit cardcash
- License 00000044ESZW01555573
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountAZ licensed