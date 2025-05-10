Starting with the most exclusive and sought after genetics, Pondy has a rotating menu of top quality cannabis strains, pheno hunted, bred, and selected in house by Sonoran Roots. As a locally owned business we pride ourselves in quality service and products. OUR STORY Since 2013, Ponderosa Dispensary (or “Pondy” to our regulars) has put quality first, with a focus on providing top tier products and unmatched customer service. In April 2021, we formally combined forces with Sonoran Roots, a truly premier cannabis cultivator in Arizona. Powered by Sonoran Roots and Canamo Concentrates as our in-house brands, Ponderosa Dispensary has solidified the ability to consistently deliver the best products to our customers. We proudly remain locally owned and operated.