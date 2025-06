I was there this last Friday 4/14/23, I believe. Was in town to visit in laws and needed something a bit more discreet, as well as some flower for later. I was greeted by 2 kind gentlemen. The first to help me was able to recommend products that were in my price range and what I was looking for. I think that guy was the owner or manager...(beard and glasses guy). Then a kind fellow named Buddha helped me set up a profile and complete my purchase. I was pleased with the service and the product was *chef kiss* lol! Thanks guys. I'll see you next time I'm down your way again.