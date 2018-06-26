Travis_sweeney on April 14, 2019

Just happened by this establishment on my way into town, Berlin/ Ocean City. Easily accessible, and very easy to access right on Route 50. I walked in not knowing what to expect, I prefer to use Leafly for browsing deals, and seeing what shops have to offer. I was a little disappointed in seeing neither deals or any products or information on Leafly. When arriving I was greeted by a friendly staff, but was disappointed seeing they had a very good deal of exchanging a 510 battery for a Pax battery deal (a $30 dollar value)! Would have taken that deal and purchased a minimum of 4 Liberty brand Pax pods. I did get a 1:1 Willie Nelson brand 510 and and some of his brands and pre-rolled. Came in a great run that will make for a nice stash holder, and was more than relaxed sitting on the patio with one of these. All in all, good service, items could be updated in a system a bit better since they use a digital ordering system, but my main thing would be use Leafly and other apps to maximize sales and customer service. I would have spent $200 on Pax pods if I had been informed of deal, and no online menu was a bummer. And oddly no first time customer deals that every dispensary I have visited since becoming a Maryland patient has offered me. All in all, if I know for a fact there is a specific item, from cartridge to pre rolls, I would visit again.