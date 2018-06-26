andyrew23
They were very helpful and nice. Everyone that I met made my first trip to a dispensary much more comfortable than I thought it would be.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
7 reviews
They were very helpful and nice. Everyone that I met made my first trip to a dispensary much more comfortable than I thought it would be.
Oagvvt is
Love this crew!!! They always greet me by name when I walk in. Super helpful and they know their stuff! Love the free SWAG when they have it! Oh and texts they send with the sales, are GREAT. They carry lots of product.
Just happened by this establishment on my way into town, Berlin/ Ocean City. Easily accessible, and very easy to access right on Route 50. I walked in not knowing what to expect, I prefer to use Leafly for browsing deals, and seeing what shops have to offer. I was a little disappointed in seeing neither deals or any products or information on Leafly. When arriving I was greeted by a friendly staff, but was disappointed seeing they had a very good deal of exchanging a 510 battery for a Pax battery deal (a $30 dollar value)! Would have taken that deal and purchased a minimum of 4 Liberty brand Pax pods. I did get a 1:1 Willie Nelson brand 510 and and some of his brands and pre-rolled. Came in a great run that will make for a nice stash holder, and was more than relaxed sitting on the patio with one of these. All in all, good service, items could be updated in a system a bit better since they use a digital ordering system, but my main thing would be use Leafly and other apps to maximize sales and customer service. I would have spent $200 on Pax pods if I had been informed of deal, and no online menu was a bummer. And oddly no first time customer deals that every dispensary I have visited since becoming a Maryland patient has offered me. All in all, if I know for a fact there is a specific item, from cartridge to pre rolls, I would visit again.
Great location. Knowledgeable and friendly staff who genuinely seem to want to help. I will definitely shop here again and I have as well as recommending to others they give this dispensary a try.
Just an all around group of caring and helpful individuals who clearly have a genuine want to help their customers. As I try to wrap my head around this new frontier, you could not ask for a more helpful group of people. I walked in and was greeted by a very friendly bud tender named Chris who took the time to answer all of my questions. While behind me another bud tender was showing a woman how to use a pipe. the atmosphere is very welcoming and professional. They WANT to help you, it is clear you are going there for a reason, but I believe they want you to leave satisfied and cared for. Each person greeted and said goodby using my name followed with a smile. I will be a long time customer for sure, as well telling friends and family about my positive experience here.
Everything someone can ask for in a dispensary and more, since the beginning PO has put the customers ahead of profits. Nice location conveniently tucked away on the side of Rt. 50, the front is all smiles and comfortable seating while you wait (very shortly if at all) reading UPDATED menus and specials. Then you go back and enter a pleasing room where your budtender awaits you at their station, each of which has full displays and a tablet menu to browse, with helpful and informative people eager to help or just attend to requests. Never felt like a burden there no matter how annoying I am, this is hands down the best shore dispensary by a wide margin. :) <3