little empty, but helpful and friendly. And what I picced up was good.
4.7
8 reviews
The staff was very welcoming and easy to talk to. Great suggestions and lots of information, not to mention the quality of their product is some of the best I've ever seen. These guys know what "good weed" is! I will not shop elsewhere when I'm in Coos Bay, and I encourage anyone reading this to go and see for yourself! You wont be disappointed :)
Loved this place! Very welcoming shop, you dont feel like they are too hip to care. Polite, very nice couple served me. Easy menu, good selection. Their recommendation was perfect! Came out with the perfect strain for me, lovely bud. For those who care about such things, the container was smell proof and sturdy and resealable. Absolutely recommend this place! I found my new favorite dispensary!
worth supporting mom an pops local!!! small amount but quality !!!!!
My favorite Dispensary! Your care is personal and you can feel free to see everything without looking around or over other people. Bud is so fire
The location is rather small and right on the main road, the business is open 7 days a week but at a different time on the weekend. Prices are not very competitive, but the quality of product is there. Overall this establishment was a good last resort. Due to not posting prices I didn't stop by until I looked at all my other options. Pricing on Leafly would draw in customers even if prices are a little higher.
the location is perfect
Greg and Linda treat each individual as a friend. incredible service, prices and knowledge. open 7 days a week so need to shop elsewhere.