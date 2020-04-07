58 products
First-Time Patients Get 25% OFF
Valid 9/17/2019 – 9/18/2020
First-Time patients receive 25% Off (1) item of your choice on your first visit to POG. Discount can be applied to any item in-store with a maximum regular menu price of $49.99 or less.
Can not be combined with any other offer or promotion. Discount can be applied to ANY item in-store under $50. One first-time discount per patient. Some restrictions may apply.
GOLDEN GOAT
from Pot of Gold
23%
THC
CBD
$11.951 gram
$11.951 gram
$39.95⅛ ounce
$74.95¼ ounce
$134.95½ ounce
$234.951 ounce
RED HEADED STRANGER
from Pot of Gold
23%
THC
CBD
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
CITRIC ACID
from Pot of Gold
22%
THC
CBD
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
CHERRY LIME HAZE
from Pot of Gold
16.9%
THC
CBD
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
$29.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$94.95½ ounce
$184.951 ounce
Slurricane
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
CBD
$11.951 gram
$11.951 gram
$39.95⅛ ounce
$74.95¼ ounce
$134.95½ ounce
$234.951 ounce
Sour Gorilla Pre-Roll 1 gram (ONLY flower)
from Pot of Gold
13.8%
THC
CBD
$4.951 gram
$4.951 gram
Dream Kush Pre-Roll 1 gram (ONLY flower)
from Pot of Gold
16.9%
THC
___
CBD
$4.951 gram
$4.951 gram
ORIGINAL GLUE (FKA GG#4)
from WAVYYYYYY
29%
THC
CBD
$11.951 gram
$11.951 gram
$39.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
Gorilla Cookies Pre-Roll 1 gram (ONLY flower)
from Pot of Gold
19%
THC
CBD
$4.951 gram
$4.951 gram
ZKITTLES
from DJ's Farm
19%
THC
CBD
$5.951 gram
$5.951 gram
$19.95⅛ ounce
$34.95¼ ounce
$59.95½ ounce
$99.951 ounce
White Russian
from Medicus Auri
THC
CBD
$11.951 gram
$11.951 gram
$39.95⅛ ounce
$74.95¼ ounce
$134.95½ ounce
$234.951 ounce
Black Jack
from Medicus Auri
THC
CBD
$11.951 gram
$11.951 gram
$39.95⅛ ounce
$74.95¼ ounce
$134.95½ ounce
$234.951 ounce
Forbidden Fruit
from Medicus Auri
THC
CBD
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
$29.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$94.95½ ounce
$184.951 ounce
Nepali Pink
from Medicus Auri
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NePali Pink
Strain
$5.951 gram
$5.951 gram
$19.95⅛ ounce
$34.95¼ ounce
$64.95½ ounce
$99.951 ounce
Wedding Cake
from Medicus Auri
THC
CBD
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
$29.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$94.95½ ounce
$184.951 ounce
Amnesia
from Unknown Brand
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$5.951 gram
$5.951 gram
$19.95⅛ ounce
$34.95¼ ounce
$64.95½ ounce
$99.951 ounce
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$5.951 gram
$5.951 gram
$19.95⅛ ounce
$34.95¼ ounce
$64.95½ ounce
$99.951 ounce
Trainwreck
from Pot of Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
$29.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$94.95½ ounce
$184.951 ounce
Pure Love
from Pot of Gold
14.8%
THC
4.7%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
$29.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$94.95½ ounce
$184.951 ounce
CBD Hemp Flower
from Pot of Gold
0.3%
THC
23.1%
CBD
$4.951 gram
$4.951 gram
$16.95⅛ ounce
$32.95¼ ounce
$64.95½ ounce
$124.951 ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$11.951 gram
$11.951 gram
$39.95⅛ ounce
$74.95¼ ounce
$134.95½ ounce
$234.951 ounce
AK-47
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$8.951 gram
$8.951 gram
$29.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$109.95½ ounce
$184.951 ounce
Astro Stick- Infused 1g Pre Roll- Birthday Cake
from Pot of Gold
87%
THC
3.9%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$29.95each
$29.95each
Astro Stick- Infused 1g Pre Roll- Cherry Pie
from Pot of Gold
87%
THC
3.9%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$29.951
$29.951
Astro Stick- 1g Infused Pre Roll- Tangerine Dream
from Pot of Gold
87%
THC
3.9%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$29.951
$29.951
Astro Stick- Infused 1g Pre Roll-Watermelon OG
from Pot of Gold
87%
THC
3.9%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$29.951
$29.951
Dose Full Spectrum C02 Cartridge - THC/CBD 1:1
from Dose Oil
37.7%
THC
25.1%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
White Widow - Dose Full Spectrum C02 Cartridge - Hybrid
from Dose Oil
69.48%
THC
0.86%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
Venice OG - Dose Full Spectrum C02 Cartridge - Sativa
from Dose Oil
77.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Venice OG
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
Dose Moon Rocks Sativa
from Dose Oil
42.76%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$69.95⅛ ounce
$69.95⅛ ounce
Thin Mint Cookies - Dose Vape Cart 1gram
from Dose Oil
83.62%
THC
0.97%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
Gorilla Cookies - Dose Full Spectrum C02 Cartridge - Hybrid
from Dose Oil
74.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
Mango Sapphire X White Widow Badder
from Unknown Brand
64.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$69.951 gram
$69.951 gram
THC Dry Diamonds
from Pot of Gold
99%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
OG Kush Taffy / Sugar Wax 1/2 Gram (.5G)
from Pot of Gold
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$9.95½ gram
$9.95½ gram
Bootlegger Banana OG Shatter 1 Gram
from Bootlegger
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
Bootlegger Purple Punch Shatter 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
Bootlegger Master Kush Shatter 1 Gram
from Bootlegger
74.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$49.951 gram
$49.951 gram
OG Kush Kief 1 gram
from Pot of Gold
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$19.951 gram
$19.951 gram
Mr. Mack's Caramel 35mg
from Mr. Mack's
35%
THC
CBD
$7.95each
$7.95each
