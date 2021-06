Formally known as Arathi, this delivery only service is quite underrated. Potland has really great taste in product selection and throws some great extra items in with each order that any fellow stoner would be stoked on. They are a little hard to find when searching their new name. Google always thinks you're trying to type out "Portland." I pity them for that problem. I also feel weird reviewing their atmosphere when they came to my house. If you can find them they are worth ordering from! Great first time deals & daily deals.