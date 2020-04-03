167 products
House/Everyday Deal: Spend $150 and save 10%, spend $250 and save 15%, spend $500 and save 20%!
Valid 2/20/2020 – 2/21/2021
When you spend $150 you get 10% off your total; spend $250 get 15% off your total or spend $500 get 20% off your total. House Deal may be combined with loyalty points, but not the daily deal, wisdom or veteran deal.
You cannot combine these discounts with any special of the day, but may use with loyalty points.
All Products
Amherst Sour Diesel
from Curio Wellness
THC
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
THC
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
GS Juice
from Liberty
THC
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Fluffhead
from GTI/Rythm
THC
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Purple Punch
from Curio Wellness
THC
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
OG Lime Killer
from Curio Wellness
THC
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Banana Cookies
from GTI/Rythm
THC
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Frost
from GTI/Rythm
THC
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Mag Landrace
from verano
THC
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Carolina
from Curio Wellness
THC
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Hennessy OG Terp Sap 0.5g *H* <thc-rich> {Rythm}
from RYTHM
THC
CBD
$50½ gram
Tropical Sunset HTFSE/HCFSE 1g *IS* <thc-rich> {Evermore}
from Evermore Cannabis Company
71.19%
THC
CBD
$1001 gram
Orange FruitSnax HTFSE/HCFSE 1g *H* <thc-rich> {Evermore}
from Evermore Cannabis Company
71.5%
THC
CBD
$1001 gram
Lemon OGK 1g Rosin *S* <thc-rich> {Natures Heritage}
from Unknown Brand
64.8%
THC
CBD
$951 gram
Dr. Solomon's RSO 10:1 Solo CBD
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$800.1 gram
Dr. Solomon 300mg cap 10:1
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$600.3 gram
Yellow 6:1 (THC:CBD) Extract Syringe 1000mg <thc-rich> {Vireo}
from Unknown Brand
695mg
THC
115.05mg
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
Red 19:1 1000mg Extract Applicator *S* <thc-rich> {Vireo}
from Unknown Brand
808.55mg
THC
42.35mg
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$901 gram
Mimosa Terp Sap 1g *SI* <thc-rich> {Rythm}
from RYTHM
72.8%
THC
CBD
$891 gram
Alchemy Terp Sap 1g *H* <thc-rich> {Rythm}
from RYTHM
72.9%
THC
CBD
$891 gram
Tropicana Cookies LR Cake Badder 0.5G *SI* <thc-rich> {Evermore}
from Evermore Cannabis Company
THC
CBD
$45½ gram
Dr. Solomon's 1:1 RSO <cbd-rich> {Dr. Solomon's}
from GTI
35.3%
THC
40.5%
CBD
Dr. Feelgood
Strain
$801 gram
24K Renew RSO 1g *IS* <thc-rich> {Cresco}
from Cresco Labs
THC
CBD
$601 gram
ONYCD Sugar Wax 1g *SI* <thc-rich> {Nature's Heritage}
from Nature's Heritage
78%
THC
CBD
$751 gram
Jacked Up Terp Sap *SI* <thc-rich> {Rythm}
from RYTHM
THC
CBD
$50½ gram
Mag Landrace Sugar Wax *I* <thc-rich> {Verano}
from verano
THC
CBD
$601 gram
Kaviar Indica 1.5g Pre-Roll *I* <thc-rich> {Kaviar}
from Kaviar
THC
CBD
$301.5 gram
Cheesequake Diamonds 1g *I* <thc-rich> {Culta}
from Culta
66%
THC
CBD
$901 gram
White Harmony 1:1 RSO 1G *H* <cbd-rich> {Verano}
from verano
38.8%
THC
40.4%
CBD
No Strain
Strain
$601 gram
Hennessy OG Terp Sap 1g *H* <thc-rich> {Rythm}
from RYTHM
THC
CBD
$891 gram
Kaviar Sativa 1.5g Pre-Roll *S* <thc-rich> {Kaviar}
from Kaviar
39.3%
THC
CBD
$301.5 gram
Clementine *H* <thc-rich> {AiroPro}
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$60½ gram
Chemdawg 91 Raw Wax 1g *SI* <thc-rich> {Verano}
from verano
THC
CBD
$601 gram
Strawberry Cheesecake *I* <thc-rich> {AiroPro}
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$60½ gram
Bruce Banner #3 Raw Wax 1g *SI* <thc-rich> {Verano}
from verano
THC
CBD
$601 gram
Bruce Banner #3 Pull & Snap *SI* <thc-rich> {Verano}
from verano
THC
CBD
$651 gram
Mag Landrace Pull & Snap 1g *I* <thc-rich> {Verano}
from verano
THC
CBD
$651 gram
G Wagon Budder *S* <thc-rich> {Verano}
from verano
THC
CBD
$601 gram
