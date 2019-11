erkdidit on September 24, 2019

If you live in Downtown Bethesda this is where you need to shop! They Have great prices, awesome customer service, and an extensive selection. I literally drove here from Frederick, MD because they had the strains I was looking for. Tier drop Tuesdays are the best if you're looking for premiere Flower at a fair price. I recommend Birthday Cake by Grass Roots or Bubba Kush by Curio if they have it!