Welcome to Potters Farm & Boutique! Throughout my life, I have been a witness to the positive effects of cannabis and how it can benefit individuals in many distinct ways. I witness individuals that try to self-medicate with alcohol and other illegal drugs, but none are as beneficial as the cannabis plant. Cannabis has the power to help alleviate pain, assist sleep disorders, manage emotions, and decrease the effects of many ongoing illnesses and diseases. Our goal is to educate our community and provide a unique service that will not be seen at other cannabis dispensaries in the area. When cannabis became legal to produce on a caregiver level, I jumped on board, expanding with my son Jaylen by my side. He was my very first partner in this business; we stood side-by-side, day in and day out, to serve the needs of others. Unfortunately, Jaylen passed away as a result of a tragic motorcycle accident. Jaylen’s legacy is at the forefront of my mind and in my heart, and this business. Jaylen embodied generosity and warmth. His interactions with those we served and his passion for expanding the industry were genuine and contagious. Potters Cannabis Farm and Boutique is to honor him! It is his image you see in our logo, on our merchandise, on our walls, and in our branding. I want to instill his warmth, generosity, and passion in the dispensary and for the community of Battle Creek, MI. Our goal is to focus on our service by providing our years of experience and knowledge in the industry. We will do this by: Providing quality control over all products by growing it on our farm locally Provide private consultation rooms for each customer Understanding each person on their unique needs Educating customers on the different effects of each strain Maintain confidentiality Ongoing treatment Providing a welcoming, warm, them and friendly setting Providing the highest quality cannabis edibles and concentrates Providing the best value with competitive pricing Our grow facility has over 10 years of experience in Deep Water Culture (DWC) and growing in various other formats. This level of diversity has taught me to produce and recognize high-quality cannabis with high levels of THC & terpenes. Losing my son was tragic, but I wake up every day with a renewed sense of dedication to the work we have done, and everything that I do is with him and my daughter in mind. We are thrilled to open our business for the community of Battle Creek, and we know that our education on cannabis will be valuable and helpful to all that enter our facility.