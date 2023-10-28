Leafly

PR Farms
PR Farms
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

PR Farms

Santa CruzCalifornia
2401.3 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
Rec
617 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

PR Farms

Step into PR Farms, the go-to spot in Santa Cruz for Farm Direct pricing. Wondering what 'Farm Direct' means? It means we handle everything, from cultivation to packaging and delivery, to bring you the best prices. Our selection of brands, featuring Rio Vista Farms, Pacific Reserve, Ole'4 Fingers, and more, all follow the same stringent processes to uphold our Farm Direct commitment. But the savings don't just stop there. Don't hesitate to inquire about our Loyalty Program, designed to supercharge your savings, and the best part is it won't cost you a thing. So, when you visit us, be sure to ask about our Loyalty Program to unlock even more fantastic deals!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
1051 41st Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
License #C10-0001042-LIC™
storefront

