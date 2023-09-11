Prairie Cannabis - Naperville
Logo for Prairie Cannabis - Naperville
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Prairie Cannabis - Naperville

Naperville, IL
594.9 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

Prairie Cannabis - Naperville

Located at the borderline of Naperville and Warrenville, Prairie is your go-to spot for high-quality cannabis products, all delivered with a smile and a friendly nod. We're proud to serve the community with the convenience you crave and the value you deserve. Prairie Cannabis is an Illinois-based company locally rooted in the spirit of Midwestern culture and community: as no-nonsense, hardworking, knowledgeable and welcoming. Inspired by the iconic Prairie School of architecture and design, our logo reflects the unique landscape and architectural heritage of the region, drawing from the elegance of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous stained-glass windows.  Prairie Cannabis Dispensary Naperville is a prime shopping destination for cannabis enthusiasts, providing a wide range of high-quality products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, and more. The dispensary is designed to create a welcoming, educational environment for all customers, whether they are experienced users or newcomers. The location even includes a private consultation room where customers will be able to book one-on-one sessions with experienced budtenders. As Prairie Cannabis continues to grow, this location will serve as the first stop for great deals and premium cannabis in the Naperville and Warrenville communities. Prairie Cannabis features a diverse selection of cannabis products at competitive prices, top notch sales people to help customers find the right products for their needs, and the opportunity to save big by joining the Prairie FIRE Rewards club. Prairie FIRE features exclusive offers, member only discounts, early access to new product drops, and the ability to “stack” 20-40% off daily deals with rewards points savings between 3-5% back on every purchase.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
4S 120 Illinois Rt 59, Naperville, IL
Send a message
Call (331) 249-6532
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

Hours unavailable

Photos of Prairie Cannabis - Naperville

Promotions at Prairie Cannabis - Naperville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Prairie Cannabis - Naperville

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Prairie Cannabis - Naperville

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.