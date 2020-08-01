We are PRC Edmonds. We are located near the heart of downtown Edmonds WA. If you happen to be staying in the beautiful Seattle area then we are just a quick 30 mins North. We carry a variety of products. Some of the bigger name brands we have in stock are DNA Gardens, Cascadia Gardens, Constellation Cannabis, Refine, Fairwinds, Northwest Cannabis Solutions, and many many MORE!!! If you like to take your time we offer a shop for yourself section where you can see a condensed version of everything we have on our wall and then an ordering station for you to be able to place your order. If you are on the run and need something quick we also offer online ordering with quick pickup everyday. If your in the area come on in and see why we say we have the best budtenders in Edmonds. Thanks for checking us out. Have a great day.