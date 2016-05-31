I........y on June 7, 2019

Overpriced; unknowledgeable, outside of an pot dealers knowledge. Insane price for glass, and discounts change without notice. Not bad in a pinch, but not much else. Found at least two items literally EXPIRED, and it was brushed off like it was not important. Well, that wax from exotics was way past experation date the producer put on it. Nice doesn't equal good. Triple ID check isn't required by WA state, so they lie about that too..or being forced to by local roots Manager's and owner Braun or something