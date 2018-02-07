Follow
Pickup available
Primo Cannabis - Otis Orchards, Spokane
Pickup available
(509) 927-9333
Alternative Thursday
15% OFF CBD Products
**Military & 1st Responders ** 10% OFF w/ VALID ID
ALL Military & First Responders - Active or Retired - 10% Off EVERY Purchase! (with valid ID) -- Thank You for Your Service - To Your Community and the Nation! --
Must present Valid ID at register. Discount may not be combined with any other promotion including closeout items
Sunday Funday | 10% OFF Concentrates & Cartridges
10% OFF Concentrates & Cartridges
Munchie Monday
15% OFF Edibles & Drinks
Doobie Tuesday | Mix 'n Match
ALL Pre-Rolls - 10% OFF Mix & Match - Combine Flower to equal 1/2 oz. or more and get 15% OFF!
Mix and Match flower must be 1/8's or larger in size, must combine 2 or more products to receive discount.
Wax Wednesday
15% OFF Concentrates & Cartridges
Phat Friday
10% OFF PHAT PANDA
Staff Pick Saturday - 10% | 20% | 30% Flower Specials!
THIS WEEK: Discounts on ALL Flower from New Day & Skagit Organics!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.