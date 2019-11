Dcannaboss3 on November 3, 2019

I've been to this location on multiple occasions. Not impressed. I work in the industry, I've been a budtender in Sacramento and LA. The employees are novice salesmen with little knowledge of the product they eagerly suggest to customers. Also my ID was scanned when I came in which made me uncomfortable as that has not ever happened to me at a dispensary in Washington. The product is marked up to a premium price, the daily deals are lousy and the facility has an all around unprofessional feel to it. Why go here when there are so many better choices?!