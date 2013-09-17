Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
beautiful plant clones and knowledgable budtenders 11/10 would recommend.
Chuey420
on September 5, 2019
Was great irst time in and everyone knew what they is talking bout and answered all questions asked!!
RoyalHabits
on September 5, 2019
Nice place, real people!
Zandaddy420
on July 29, 2019
Super chill staff, all super friendly!
vverse23
on July 15, 2019
As a long time customer, I know that several staff members have been with the business for several years. Everything I've purchased has been quality. Solid business, very knowledgeable and friendly staff.
sullyones
on July 2, 2019
Quality is excellent, everyone's very friendly & helpful.
Chadillac231
on June 14, 2019
Very professional dispensary with great product. Great clones and will come back again and again.thanks
Prenny
on June 11, 2019
This is the only shop I need, because they have the best, most knowledgeable, and friendly staff: Oliver, Peter, and Dan. These guys are all all-stars at what they do. I’ve been to a lot of shops in town, and find the service I get at Progressive far superior to everywhere else. Come to Progressive not only for top quality product at competitive prices, but to get an education in the process. Cool place!!!
Cpotter3
on June 4, 2019
My go to dispensary! Great product for a great price and the bud tenders know their terps! Definitely recommend stopping by and catching one of their great deals!