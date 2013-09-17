Prenny on June 11, 2019

This is the only shop I need, because they have the best, most knowledgeable, and friendly staff: Oliver, Peter, and Dan. These guys are all all-stars at what they do. I’ve been to a lot of shops in town, and find the service I get at Progressive far superior to everywhere else. Come to Progressive not only for top quality product at competitive prices, but to get an education in the process. Cool place!!!