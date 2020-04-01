609 products
Valid 3/26/2020 – 5/1/2020
Project Releaf White Live Resin $35 OTD, $30.27 PRE-TAX!
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST
All Products
Sweet Island Skunk (U)
from Ultra Flower
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cuvee Cookies (U)
from Ultra Flower
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical (V)
from Value Flower
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Glue (V)
from Value Flower
15.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Jeffery (U)
from Ultra Flower
13.3%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Haze (P)
from Premium Flower
13.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
100 (U)
from Ultra Flower
24.56%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack (P)
from Premium Flower
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LSD (P)
from Premium Flower
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Haze (P)
from Premium Flower
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Velvet Bud (P)
from Premium Flower
13.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet Bud
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese (P)
from Premium Flower
16.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
WiFi #43 (a.k.a. White Fire 43) (U)
from Ultra Flower
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rolex OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Starmalade (P)
from Premium Flower
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango (P)
from Premium Flower
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Shake
from Shake
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harlequin (P)
from Premium Flower
7%
THC
7%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie (P)
from Premium Flower
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights (P)
from Premium Flower
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jay & Silent Bob Hybrid Moon Rocks
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Jay & Silent Bob Sativa Moon Rocks
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghan x White Widow
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean (TF)
from Top Flight
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Vintage Lime (TF)
from Top Flight
18%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghan x White Widow (P)
from Premium Flower
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Cake (U)
from Ultra Flower
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Diamonds (U)
from Ultra Flower
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghan x White Widow Shake
from Shake
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cheese Shake
from Shake
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
ATF (Alaskan Thunderfuck) (P)
from Premium Flower
12.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Snow Cone (P)
from Premium Flower
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cali OG (V)
from Value Flower
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Haze (V)
from Value Flower
17.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez (U)
from Ultra Flower
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Zkittlez (U)
from Ultra Flower
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver (U)
from Ultra Flower
17.8%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane (P)
from Premium Flower
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sage OG (TF)
from Top Flight
29.66%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer (TF)
from Top Flight
22.29%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
