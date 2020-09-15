WOWIE. EVERYONE. Proper Cannabis is open for business. FINALLY..!!!.. I frequently drove by their location in Warrenton MO, while still in its construction phase just waiting for it to open. Waiting, and waiting in wonderment... Well, bravo guys.. I'm impressed..The excitement I felt when visiting on opening day has stayed with me. Everytime I go in I'm still amazed by the atmosphere, products, merchandise, deals, and above all the enthusiastic, and knowledgeable staff. They really want to help you, and they do.. lol.. Everything and everyone is so laid back. With bonuses like online ordering and a drive thru, they put the word ease into easy here, 😉 if you need to use it that is. I still prefer the experience I get from going in. I will continue to go here and I recommend you check it out too.