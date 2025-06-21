***OPENING SOON JULY 3rd, 2025*** We’re Public, a cannabis company for everyday people. Born from the belief that access shouldn’t come with attitude, we created Public to make quality cannabis feel normal, not niche. No velvet ropes. No insider language. Just good weed, fair prices, and zero judgment. We serve everyone: the first-timers, the night-shift legends, the weekend rollers, the quiet thinkers, the curious moms, and the seasoned stoners. Our stores feel more like neighborhood spots than dispensaries, because that’s what they are. Local. Honest. Open. We’re not trying to be the coolest brand in the room — just the most trusted. And that’s exactly how we like it. Public Cannabis. For the people. Always.