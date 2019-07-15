Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Dj helped me out very clean organized & professional place.
Bigboi40
on November 10, 2019
I really enjoyed the service. They're fun, friendly and they take care of their people well. Gotta admit I love the wheel, only for us first timers but still a great idea. I'll be back PUFF see you soon.
Mjury
on November 1, 2019
its 5 hours away. we been here couple times now
ShadowValley
on October 25, 2019
Nice place. Close to downtown. Friendly atmosphere and great product. House crumble is really good quality.
Tmwilliams223
on October 10, 2019
Excellent! set up is very clean and welcoming. Every budtender i have had has been great! Not to mention quality products and nice daily deals. Stop by if you haven't!
We_voted
on October 9, 2019
this place is great! first time visit i was really treated like i was important. good selection. nice store.
kennyluvsbud
on September 26, 2019
this dispensary is extremely nice, and their selection and staff are even nicer. i’ve only been here once, but all of the staff was so welcoming and friendly! very helpful!! i’ll definitely be back
katmolson3
on September 18, 2019
This place is awesome! Very friendly and know what they are talking about.