About this dispensary
Puffy's Dispensary - Sturgis
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 11
1337 Main St. , Sturgis, SD
License 22ESTC1887
cash acceptedstorefrontmedical
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
12pm - 8pm
wednesday
12pm - 8pm
thursday
12pm - 8pm
friday
12pm - 8pm
saturday
12pm - 8pm
Photos of Puffy's Dispensary - Sturgis
2 Reviews of Puffy's Dispensary - Sturgis
d........q
April 26, 2023
Very cool space, knowledgeable staff and tons of quality selection!
r........s
April 20, 2023
Love Puffy’s always great staff, product, and service. New shop is no different then any of there locations. Grand opening was great will shop again.