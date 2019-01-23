Follow
Punto Verde
787-420-1021
124 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 49
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$308
All Products
Commerce City Kush (IMC) Clean Green
from Unknown Brand
22.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Commerce City Kush
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimera (Zeltor) CBD-9.19% THC-.35
from Unknown Brand
0.35%
THC
9.19%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel (Subra)
from Unknown Brand
20.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Kush (Odra)
from Unknown Brand
24.24%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$11 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorila Glue IV (Kimera)
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ace Heigh
from Unknown Brand
18.92%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alfa Jesus Bud (IMC)
from Unknown Brand
23.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alien Rock
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$19.742 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BIG BUBBA DIESEL
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Water
from Unknown Brand
14.84%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream (Baldor) THC-23.04
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cackleberry
from Unknown Brand
23.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Cackleberry
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Wine
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
16.12%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chinook Hace
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies & Chem
from Unknown Brand
23.47%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$19.742 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cosmic Temple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dead Head OG
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$19.741 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Doc's OG
from Unknown Brand
21.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dream catcher
from Unknown Brand
22.7%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Electric Lemon OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Euphoria CBD (IMC)
from Unknown Brand
5.56%
THC
5.56%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Full Moon Fever
from Unknown Brand
20.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Full Moon
Strain
$19.742 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost Haze
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$19.742 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Nugget
from Unknown Brand
24.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Nugget
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Guard Dawg
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Guard Dawg
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
HEROJUANA
from Unknown Brand
12%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Horizonte
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
I-95
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
KING KONG
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
King Kong
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Long Peak Blue (IMC)
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MANGO KUSH THC-29.00%
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
METEOR THC-62%
from Unknown Brand
62%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Pacifica Head Band (IMG)
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PENNYWISE
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Raindance
from Unknown Brand
20.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Raindance
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rare Darkness
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rare Darkness
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rug Burn OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rug Burn OG
Strain
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shiva Skunk
from Unknown Brand
18.89%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Shiva Skunk
Strain
$9.831 g
In-store only
Shuteye
from Unknown Brand
24.18%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$11.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1234