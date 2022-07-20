Welcome to PUR Cannabliss. We are a Recreational and Medical Retail Store with a HIGH focus on you health and wellness through cannabinoids. Nestled on the gate of the Grand Mesa in beautiful Cedaredge, CO. We not only have a large selection of Flower, Concentrate, Vapes and edibles; we also have the largest selection of cannabinoid based products. Tinctures, Salves, Creams, Bath & Body and we carry a great selection of Pet products as well. Stop by today for the PUR experience!