Deals
Daily Deals
Valid 3/4/2019 – 1/2/2021
Monday: 15% OFF ALL Edibles Tuesday: 15% OFF Hybrid Flowers Wednesday: 15% OFF Pre-Roll Joints Thursday: 15% OFF Vape Cartridges
Cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Chocolate Marshmallow *A
from AmplifiedFarms
29.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chocolate Marshmallow
Strain
$46pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Diesel *A
from AmplifiedFarms
29.53%
THC
___
CBD
$52pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Titan OG
from Northern Emerald
23%
THC
___
CBD
$64pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet *S
from Sherbinski
23.78%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Molten Melon *TP
from The Plug LA
20.79%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Remedy 1:1 CBD *C
from CRU Cannabis
7.82%
THC
8.84%
CBD
Remedy 1:1
Strain
$41pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tina *EG
from Exotic Genetix
28.8%
THC
___
CBD
$64pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pro Cake *The Plug
from The Plug LA
31.69%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pro Cake
Strain
$41pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake *T7
from Triple Seven
31.79%
THC
___
CBD
$46pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Plushers
from Big Al's
23.82%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Plushers
Strain
$58pack of 3.5
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem Krush *IC
from IC Collective
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$58pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack *T7
from Triple Seven
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$46pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG *C
from Caliva
33.6%
THC
0.92%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$41pack of 3.55
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bacio Gelato *S
from Sherbinski
21.11%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cereal Milk *A
from AmplifiedFarms
___
THC
___
CBD
$52pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Malabar *K
from Kamatree
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jelly Sickle *S
from Smooth
24.24%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Matrix *A
from AmplifiedFarms
30.5%
THC
___
CBD
$52pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine *HG
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Acaiberry Gelato *S
from Sherbinski
21.57%
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison *UN
from Up north
34.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$52pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Nigerian Lemon Fuel *S
from Sherbinski
25.54%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Nigerian Lemon Fuel
Strain
$52pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey *C
from COTC Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$58pack of 3.5
+3 more sizes
In-store only
HS 0.5 Gram CCell Cartridge - Orange Crush (S)
from Happy Sticks
85%
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
HH Disposal Vape Pen 0.3gram (NEW) - Northern Lights (I)
from Heavy Hitters
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.25each
In-store only
Liquid Diamonds Live Resin PAX Pod *B - Clementine (S)
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Live Resin 1 Gram *F - Blood Orange Kush - Sauce (H)
from FIELD
64%
THC
___
CBD
$36.51 g
In-store only
Live Sauce 1 Gram *RG - Slurm Cookies (I)
from Raw Garden
69%
THC
___
CBD
$36.51 g
In-store only
Live Resin 1 Gram *F - White Tahoe Cookies - Budder (I)
from FIELD
64%
THC
___
CBD
$36.51 g
In-store only
Half Gram Cartridge *KP - Jilly Bean (H)
from King Pen Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
Half Gram Cartridge *KP - Grandaddy Purple (I)
from King Pen Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
Half Gram Cartridge *KP - Lemon Cake (S)
from King Pen Vapes
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
Kief *FU - Shotgun OG (I) *48.38%
from Fun Uncle
___
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
Level Era Pod *BF - Elevate (H)
from Level
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Level CBD Era Pod *BF - Remedy (3:1)
from Level
97mg
THC
283mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Loud + Clear Delta8 0.5Gram - Lemon Cake (S) - THC 8.3%, CBD < 0.4%, Delta 8 THC 54.4%
from Absolute Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
CO2 Era Pod *BF - Monster Cookies (I)
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
ABX Dart Live Resin Vape - Sour Diesel (S)
from Absolute Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.75each
In-store only
ABX Dart Live Resin Vape - Dogwalker OG (I)
from Absolute Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.75each
In-store only
ABX Dart Live Resin Vape - Gelato (H)
from Absolute Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.75each
In-store only
1234567