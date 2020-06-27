Hairofthedawg01
I like the staff, very good people. Hopefully they can keep up the deals!
Old group was great and so is the new group. Like the new look, kept the knowledge from the last group and kept a lot of the people. I really like the added accessories they have now. Everything there is easy and enjoyable.
Glad to see someone stepped up for Fargo Patients ! Also glad to see the girls back love them! So helpful, only one thing, no senior discount, I get 20% off in Jamestown
Nice relaxed atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, quality products. Thank you for picking up the pieces for us so we don’t have to drive 80-90 miles to get our medicine. Loving the variety of products. Thank you Pure Dakota Health for stepping up when others were stepping out.
Great location wasn’t difficult to find and on google maps. Greeted at the door by the owner, whom was very friendly. Had an informative conversation about the dispensary and business. The dispensary agent that wa assigned to assist me was also excellent, knowledgeable, questioned and suggested great products. Never been disappointed by pure Dakota. Low prices and HIGH quality(pun intended).