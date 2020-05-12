We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Amazing staff and ownership!!!! I’m so happy for you all!
Jjcknt
on May 21, 2020
Met the CEO, he’s a super cool guy, gave me a t-shirt too. Introduced me to the staff; great people, great vibes. Definitely going to be a regular. Thanks for saving me time and gas on those 3 hour round trips I’ve been making to either Jamestown or Grand Forks.
Devlin2017
on May 21, 2020
New ownership seems to be much better than previous.
GreenGuy91
on May 20, 2020
I liked the friendliness of the employees. The quality and availability of products made here in ND. Pure Dakota is a great place to get your needs met.