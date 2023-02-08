Pure Green Cove
Pure Green Cove
Best of Bay City's Cannabis Paradise Pure Green Cove’s cannabis product offering features hundreds of cannabis products, many grown right here in Michigan. We have smokable options such as cannabis flower and vaporizers as well as infused cannabis products such as edibles, topicals, tinctures and more
512 Saginaw ST Suite 101, Bay City, MI
License AU-R-000772
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontUFCW discountADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm
d........g
Today
Enjelica was awesome Best place nice and clean And fresh flower Will definitely be back The cheapest prices for the quality